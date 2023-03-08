Open in App
Columbus, OH
Two critically injured in separate Columbus shootings

By Orri Benatar,

5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Two people have been hospitalized after two shootings in Columbus Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police dispatcher, officers went to the 400 block of East Morrill Avenue in between Hungarian and Vassor Villages on the reports of a shooting at around 2:30 p.m.

Body found at southern Ohio landfill connected to Columbus case, police say

A 29-year-old woman was found with injuries and taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. She is expected to survive her injuries. Police said no suspect has been apprehended.

At around 4:30 p.m., police went to the 900 block of Camden Avenue in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was also taken to Grant in non-life-threatening condition.

No further information on either shooting is known at this time.

Anyone with any information on either shooting is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

