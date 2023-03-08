Teams in Champions League quarter finals 2023: Clubs in March 17 UEFA draw

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League field will be halved once again over the coming days as 16 teams are whittled down to eight ahead of the quarter finals.

Clubs that make it this far can't be blamed for beginning to dream about lifting the iconic trophy as they show their ability to beat the best of the best.

But whether they can reach the finish line will also largely depend on their path through the quarter finals and semifinals, which will be made clear at the Champions League draw on Friday March 17.

Here are the teams that have qualified so far for the Champions League quarter finals in 2023. Any team can draw any of the others with geographic restrictions scrapped beginning at the quarter final stage.

MORE: Updated Champions League top scorers list 2022/23

Teams in Champions League quarter final draw 2023

As the two-leg Round of 16 ties are completed, the table below will be updated with teams that have made it through to the last eight.

Champions League quarter-final appearances and titles are since 1992/93 only , when the European Cup was rebranded as the Champions League.

Club Country Champions League

Quarter Finals Champions League

titles (last) Chelsea England 11 2 (2021) Benfica Portugal 4 —* Bayern Munich Germany 21 3* (2020) AC Milan Italy 10 3* (2007) TBD TBD TBD TBD

* = Benfica won two European Cup titles in 1961 and 1962.

* = Bayern also won three European Cups in 1974, 1975 and 1976.

* = AC Milan won four European Cups in 1963, 1969, 1989, 1990.

MORE: When and where is the 2023 UEFA Champions League final?

How Champions League quarter final draw works

Unlike the Round of 16, the quarter final draw has no seeds. Any team can be drawn against the others, and teams from the same country can also be drawn against each other.

The draw for the quarter finals, semifinals, and final will take all place on Friday, March 17 at 12 p.m. CET in Nyon, Switzerland.

The nature of the draw means that we will know each team's potential paths to the final in Istanbul.

MORE: All the teams eliminated from the 2022/23 Champions League competition

When are Champions League quarter finals?

The first legs of the quarterfinals will be played on April 11-12 with the second legs just one week later on April 18-19, meaning a very quick turnaround between the home and away matches for the teams.

The semifinal first legs will then take place on May 9-10, with the return legs on May 16-17, before the showpiece final on June 10 in Turkey.

MORE: Odds to win Champions League 2023 with clear favourites and outsiders