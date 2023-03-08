Blippi is coming to Charleston, presale now available

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Children’s program character Blippi will be coming to Charleston’s Municipal Auditorium this summer as announced on Tuesday as part of Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour.

The character, created by Stevin John, will be joined by special guest Meekah in an event purported to include everything from excavators to monster trucks.

“Blippi is coming to your city for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour!,” reads a release.

“So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!”

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Charleston’s Municipal Auditorium located at 244 Virginia St E, Charleston, WV 25301.

While it has not been specified whether John himself will be making an appearance for the tour, the tour website offers the following disclaimer: “For Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, the character Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show.”

Additional information on ticket prices and availability can be found here , and additional upcoming events in the Charleston area can be found here .