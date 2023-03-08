Open in App
Doraville, GA
WSB Radio

Beyond Criminal Headlines: Matt Johnson on the Susana Morales murder investigation

5 days ago
Around 9:40 p.m. on July 26th of last year, Susana Morales left a friend’s apartment and texted her mother that she was on her way home. But Susana never returned.

This week, Cox Media Group’s Nicole Bennett spoke with WSB-TV’s Matt Johnson who has extensively covered Susana’s case over the past year.

>> Listen to the full episode below.

Beyond Criminal Headlines is a podcast in which Cox Media Group’s Nicole Bennett sits down with experts who’ve investigated some of the most notorious cases in U.S. history. Find the latest ‘Beyond Criminal Headlines’ content on any podcast provider or listen on demand here .

For months, authorities and Susana’s loved ones were left more questions than answers.

And then, on Feb. 6 of this year, a passerby notified Gwinnett County police they saw what they believed to be human remains in the woods along Highway 316 near the Barrow County line.

The remains were found in a creek bed, roughly 20 miles from where Susana Morales was last seen alive, CBS News reporter Cara Tabachnick reports. Authorities who responded to the scene ultimately identified the discovered remains as those of Susana Morales.

Less than two weeks later, on Feb. 13, a Doraville, Georgia police officer was arrested on felony charges in connection with Susana’s disappearance and murder.

For more on what happened next, as authorities learned more about Susana’s alleged murderer, listen to the full episode above.

