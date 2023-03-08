Open in App
ABC7

Oscars red carpet to be champagne color this year as awards show has ceremonial rollout

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxXGU_0lC4lUBE00

The Oscars opened its doors and unveiled its famous red, or champagne, carpet as Hollywood's biggest night quickly approaches.

Presenters rolled out this year's champagne carpet for Hollywood's biggest stars. This will be the first time since 1961 that the carpet at the Oscars isn't red.

A reason for the change might be provided later Wednesday by the Oscars creative team at a press conference.

Host Jimmy Kimmel was present for the unveiling, and of course had some funny things to say on the change.

"I think we can go with a champagne carpet instead of a red carpet because of how confident we are that no blood will be shed," said Kimmel.

Fans of the awards show took notice of the carpet change as well.

"It seems a pity because the red carpet is so famous, isn't it?" said Ian Logan. "Just doesn't seem quite right to change it."

The Oscars will have its traditional red displayed as well, but on the drapes.

Mark your calendar: March 12 is Oscar Sunday. The 2023 Oscars air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
49ers bring in notable QB after Jimmy Garoppolo exit
San Francisco, CA12 hours ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy