Oscars red carpet to be champagne color this year as awards show has ceremonial rollout

The Oscars opened its doors and unveiled its famous red, or champagne, carpet as Hollywood's biggest night quickly approaches.

Presenters rolled out this year's champagne carpet for Hollywood's biggest stars. This will be the first time since 1961 that the carpet at the Oscars isn't red.

A reason for the change might be provided later Wednesday by the Oscars creative team at a press conference.

Host Jimmy Kimmel was present for the unveiling, and of course had some funny things to say on the change.

"I think we can go with a champagne carpet instead of a red carpet because of how confident we are that no blood will be shed," said Kimmel.

Fans of the awards show took notice of the carpet change as well.

"It seems a pity because the red carpet is so famous, isn't it?" said Ian Logan. "Just doesn't seem quite right to change it."

The Oscars will have its traditional red displayed as well, but on the drapes.