Durham, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Dress for Success Triangle taking donations on International Women's Day

5 days ago

Dress for Success Triangle has hosted four events with its Mobile Boutique since it launched late last year.

"The most recent one was this past Saturday, where we were able to serve 47 individuals. These are individuals who would have had a real challenge to come to one of our existing boutiques. So it's really expanded what we're able to do for women in the area," said Dress for Success Triangle Executive Director Heather Dennis.

In 2022, they served 1,500 clients, a figure they expect to increase in 2023.

"We like to meet them where they're at. So for some women, it might be they need the perfect interview outfit and once they get the job, they get a week's worth of clothing from us. For other women, they may need some one-on-one coaching with one of our career coaches, which can help them create or revise their resume, can help them prepare for the interview. It can also help them when they're preparing for maybe their one year evaluation or maybe they want to negotiate a salary," Dennis explained.

As part of Clean Out Your Closet Week, they are holding donation days at their Wilson location on Thursday, March 16, and at their Raleigh and Durham locations on Saturday, March 18.

"We have found consistently that women who come to us lack confidence. That hinders their job search. It maybe stops them from interviewing for a position or applying for a position they're qualified for," said Dennis.
