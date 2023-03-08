Open in App
Savannah, GA
WSAV News 3

Mobile IV services offered St. Patrick’s Day weekend

By Megh Porterfield,

5 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – While many businesses in Savannah are preparing for St Patrick’s Day, one local company is preparing for what comes after the big weekend for those who overindulge.

This year workers at TACKL Health in Savannah are introducing new mobile IV services downtown for those who need to rehydrate and replenish.

Workers say they use a method called “stacking” which helps essential vitamins and nutrients get into the bloodstream faster than other methods.

“We find the solutions that are going to be the most effective and stack those together for a stronger result in a shorter time. So, it made sense as we’re already doing IV hydration and have mobile IV hydration to then bring this to Savannah residents and visitors downtown for this weekend,” says TACKL Health co-founder Lauren Hetzel.

Workers say the IV services will be available downtown, but if you need a little extra help, they can come to treat you where you are.

WSAV will be catching up with other businesses to see how they’re getting ready for the holiday and as we countdown to the big weekend, many events are already on tap for this weekend.

Here is a list of St. Patrick’s Day events coming up:

  • Greening of the Fountain: Friday, 10 a.m., Forsyth Park
  • Tybee Island Heritage Parade: Saturday, 3 p.m.
  • Hilton Head St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Sunday, 3 p.m. (LIVE ON WSAV)
  • Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Friday, March 17th, 10 a.m. (LIVE ON WSAV)
