Lackawanna County, PA
WBRE

One dead after crash in Lackawanna County

By Nico Rossi,

5 days ago

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a crash in Lackawanna County on Saturday left one man dead and two others injured.

According to PSP – Dunmore, on Saturday, March 4, just after 3:00 p.m., 55-year-old, Koba Revishvili, of Washington Township, New Jersey, was traveling on North Lehigh River Drive in Clifton Township with two passengers in a Mercedes-Benz.

Troopers say as the road curved to the right, Revishvili continued to travel straight, going off the roadway, striking the front part of the vehicle off of a signpost, and colliding with a tree. PSP says after the impact the SUV spun out before coming to a complete stop on Lehigh River Drive.

According to law enforcement, Revishvili suffered a fatal injury and was pronounced dead on the scene. The manner of death is unknown at this time.

Both passengers suffered unknown injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

