One dead after crash in Lackawanna County

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a crash in Lackawanna County on Saturday left one man dead and two others injured.

According to PSP – Dunmore, on Saturday, March 4, just after 3:00 p.m., 55-year-old, Koba Revishvili, of Washington Township, New Jersey, was traveling on North Lehigh River Drive in Clifton Township with two passengers in a Mercedes-Benz.

Troopers say as the road curved to the right, Revishvili continued to travel straight, going off the roadway, striking the front part of the vehicle off of a signpost, and colliding with a tree. PSP says after the impact the SUV spun out before coming to a complete stop on Lehigh River Drive.

According to law enforcement, Revishvili suffered a fatal injury and was pronounced dead on the scene. The manner of death is unknown at this time.

Both passengers suffered unknown injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.