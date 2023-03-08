Open in App
Nevada State
See more from this location?
8 News Now

SB255 bars police applicants with domestic violence convictions; marijuana use OK

By Greg Haas,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXiTA_0lC4hGD800

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smoking pot would no longer be a barrier to being hired as a police officer under legislation introduced Tuesday in Carson City. Cannabis use would also no longer be a cause for decertifying an officer.

But Senate Bill 225 (SB225) takes a hard line on hiring anyone with domestic abuse and or serious discipline on their records. The bill, sponsored by Senator Dallas Harris (D-Clark County), who works as an attorney, takes aggressive steps to keep people out of law enforcement under certain circumstances.

State law would be modified to make a domestic violation conviction a disqualification for employment as a peace officer. It wouldn’t matter if the conviction was sealed or expunged. It also wouldn’t matter if the incident took place in Nevada or another state.

Applicants for peace officer certification must sign an affidavit stating:

  1. They have not been disqualified from serving as a peace officer
  2. They have not been discharged, disciplined or asked to resign due to misconduct
  3. They have not resigned/separated with a misconduct investigation pending.

SB225 also requires checks of national databases to ensure applicants are not listed for violations that would prevent their hiring. The Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission would also track reports regarding officers in Nevada and report charges and resignations.

A report in the national database would be cause to deny employment. Refusal to sign the affidavit would also be cause to deny employment.

Now that medical and recreational use of cannabis are legal, SB225 “prohibits a law enforcement agency from requiring a peace officer to provide an oral or written affirmation attesting that he or she has not engaged in the adult use of cannabis or medical use of cannabis as a condition precedent to employment as a peace officer.”

Law would also be modified so that officers wouldn’t be fired solely for cannabis use.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Locals react to dueling bills aimed to combat catalytic converter theft
North Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Statewide catalytic converter bill introduced in Nevada Legislature
Las Vegas, NV18 hours ago
Additional counties added to Nevada declaration of emergency
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
March 13, 2023: Here's the news you missed in Nevada over the weekend
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
1 in 5 residential water users over limit set by SNWA in bill designed to cut consumption
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
Las Vegas police search for 3 suspects in northwest valley armed robbery
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
First bank to close since 2008 leaves Utah businesses scrambling
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Flu claims 45 lives in Southern Nevada this season, health district report shows
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Tow truck driver remembered 2 years after hit-and-run crash as police encourage ‘Move Over’ law
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Two Los Angeles County Women and a Las Vegas Woman Indicted for Alleged Scheme that Used California Prison Inmates’ Identities to Fraudulently Obtain Nearly $1 Million of Federal Student Loans
Las Vegas, NV9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy