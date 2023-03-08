Open in App
San Diego Union-Tribune

Suspect surrenders in random slaying of Los Angeles teen

By Associated Press,

5 days ago

A man suspected of randomly stabbing a teenage boy to death on a Los Angeles street surrendered to police after a standoff Wednesday in a nearby suburb.

The man walked out of a home in the city of Alhambra after negotiations and was taken into custody without incident, Los Angeles Police Department Cmdr. German Hurtado said.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately released.

High school student Xavier Chavarin, 17, was slain Friday afternoon as he waited on a sidewalk to be picked up by his mother in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles.

A video released by the LAPD showed a man walk through a parking lot and onto the sidewalk where he pulled out a long blade and gripped it with both hands. The released video does not show the stabbing.

Police said the suspect was believed to have committed another assault that night. In that incident a man approached and stabbed a victim without saying anything.

Chavarin's family told NBC4 that he was a straight-A student at Woodrow Wilson High and was soon to graduate.

"He was my love, my everything,” said his mother, Laura Frias.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

