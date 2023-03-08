City of Goleta recognizes CA Arbor Week with proclamation and tree planting

It’s officially Arbor Week in the city of Goleta. On Tuesday, the Goleta City Council officially proclaimed March 7 through 14, as City of Goleta Arbor Week.

To recognize the special week, two trees were planted at Stow Grove Park. Goleta is home to the world’s largest California sycamore and North America’s largest willow.

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said, “Trees are not only good for the environment, but they also beautify our community and bring joy and spiritual renewal. All residents are urged to celebrate City of Goleta Arbor Week by planting and maintaining trees to promote the well-being of Goleta for years to come.”

The Goleta Public Works team manages more than 14,000 publicly owned trees along our streets and parks.