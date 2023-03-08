Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 8, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of March 8, 2023, provided by Metro
Criminal Warrants Division . Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted De’tynn Q Smith
DOB: 10/13/2003
Wanted for Murder- 1st Degree- Premeditated, Attempted Murder- 1st degree- Premeditated, Aggravated Robbery, Weapon- Dangerous Felony De’tynn Q Smith Jamion Wynn
DOB: 2/5/1995
Wanted for Murder- 1st Degree- Premeditated, Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon
Last seen unknown
Jamion Wynn Waldin Rivera Paz
DOB: 5/3/1977
Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury x2
Last seen unknown
Waldin Rivera Paz Keesean T. Campbell
DOB: 12/30/1998
Wanted for Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Aggravated- Weapon or object x3, Theft of Property
Last seen in Hermitage
Keesean T. Campbell Adrian Abernathy
DOB: 8/5/1993
Wanted for Vehicular Homicide, Agg Assault x3, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, False Report
Last seen unknown
Adrian Abernathy Brandon G. Martin
DOB: 11/21/1980
Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent
Last seen unknown
Brandon G. Martin Sadia Bonilla-Gomez
DOB: 10/1/1999
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS: Homicide- Vehicular- Intoxication x2, Child abuse- Aggravated- Child 8 or less, Assault, Vehicular- 1st Offense, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury
Last seen unknown
Sadia Bonilla-Gomez William D. Tribue
DOB: 6/2/1981
Wanted for Homicide- Vehicular- Intoxication, Assault, Vehicular- 1st Offense, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury
Last seen unknown
William D. Tribue India Bell
DOB: 8/9/2001
Wanted for Attempted Homicide
Last seen unknown
India Bell Daqwantay Ashford-Cain
DOB: 6/14/1993
Wanted for Burglary-Aggravated x2, Contempt-Conditional Bond Release x2, Failure to Appear
Last seen unknown
Daqwantay Ashford-Cain
