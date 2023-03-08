Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of March 8, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division . Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted

De’tynn Q Smith

DOB: 10/13/2003

Wanted for Murder- 1st Degree- Premeditated, Attempted Murder- 1st degree- Premeditated, Aggravated Robbery, Weapon- Dangerous Felony

Jamion Wynn

Waldin Rivera Paz

Keesean T. Campbell

Adrian Abernathy

Brandon G. Martin

Sadia Bonilla-Gomez

William D. Tribue

India Bell

Daqwantay Ashford-Cain

DOB: 2/5/1995Wanted for Murder- 1st Degree- Premeditated, Assault, Aggravated- Deadly WeaponLast seen unknownDOB: 5/3/1977Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury x2Last seen unknownDOB: 12/30/1998Wanted for Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Aggravated- Weapon or object x3, Theft of PropertyLast seen in HermitageDOB: 8/5/1993Wanted for Vehicular Homicide, Agg Assault x3, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, False ReportLast seen unknownDOB: 11/21/1980Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without ConsentLast seen unknownDOB: 10/1/1999Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS: Homicide- Vehicular- Intoxication x2, Child abuse- Aggravated- Child 8 or less, Assault, Vehicular- 1st Offense, Assault, Domestic Bodily InjuryLast seen unknownDOB: 6/2/1981Wanted for Homicide- Vehicular- Intoxication, Assault, Vehicular- 1st Offense, Assault, Domestic Bodily InjuryLast seen unknownDOB: 8/9/2001Wanted for Attempted HomicideLast seen unknownDOB: 6/14/1993Wanted for Burglary-Aggravated x2, Contempt-Conditional Bond Release x2, Failure to AppearLast seen unknown

The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 8, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .