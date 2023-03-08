Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
Cheatham County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 8, 2023

By Michael Carpenter,

5 days ago

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of March 8, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division . Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted

De’tynn Q Smith

DOB: 10/13/2003
Wanted for Murder- 1st Degree- Premeditated, Attempted Murder- 1st degree- Premeditated, Aggravated Robbery, Weapon- Dangerous Felony

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvBIi_0lC4gOWP00
De’tynn Q Smith

Jamion Wynn

DOB: 2/5/1995
Wanted for Murder- 1st Degree- Premeditated, Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon
Last seen unknown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTeoS_0lC4gOWP00
Jamion Wynn

Waldin Rivera Paz

DOB: 5/3/1977
Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury x2

Last seen unknown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lETj_0lC4gOWP00
Waldin Rivera Paz

Keesean T. Campbell

DOB: 12/30/1998
Wanted for Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Aggravated- Weapon or object x3, Theft of Property
Last seen in Hermitage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLE6g_0lC4gOWP00
Keesean T. Campbell

Adrian Abernathy

DOB: 8/5/1993
Wanted for Vehicular Homicide, Agg Assault x3, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, False Report
Last seen unknown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFaS8_0lC4gOWP00
Adrian Abernathy

Brandon G. Martin

DOB: 11/21/1980

Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent
Last seen unknown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THFuk_0lC4gOWP00
Brandon G. Martin

Sadia Bonilla-Gomez

DOB: 10/1/1999
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS: Homicide- Vehicular- Intoxication x2, Child abuse- Aggravated- Child 8 or less, Assault, Vehicular- 1st Offense, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury

Last seen unknown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhbRf_0lC4gOWP00
Sadia Bonilla-Gomez

William D. Tribue

DOB: 6/2/1981
Wanted for Homicide- Vehicular- Intoxication, Assault, Vehicular- 1st Offense, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury
Last seen unknown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZVwB_0lC4gOWP00
William D. Tribue

India Bell

DOB: 8/9/2001
Wanted for Attempted Homicide
Last seen unknown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVNnq_0lC4gOWP00
India Bell

Daqwantay Ashford-Cain

DOB: 6/14/1993
Wanted for Burglary-Aggravated x2, Contempt-Conditional Bond Release x2, Failure to Appear
Last seen unknown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBNx4_0lC4gOWP00
Daqwantay Ashford-Cain

The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 8, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Nashville Man Facing Felony Drug Counts After Multiple Drugs Found During Eviction
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in East Nashville
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
6 Live Shows this Week- March 13, 2023
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing Murfreesboro Teen: Cashara Johnson
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
Nashville father prays for daughter’s alleged teen killer
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Counting Crows Brings Banshee Season Tour to Nashville
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
Four Arrests with Guns, Cash, Cocaine, and Fentanyl seized during an Investigation into Narcotics Distribution in Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Woman arrested after barricading herself in bar bathroom with child
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Nashville Man on Probation Arrested Again on Fentanyl and Gun Charges
Nashville, TN5 days ago
2023 Concerts at Geodis Park
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Lawsuit claims officer involved in deadly I-65 shooting had ‘longstanding disciplinary history’
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Teenager Flown To Hospital After Christian County Pursuit
Hopkinsville, KY3 days ago
WEATHER ALERT 3-13-14, 2023 FREEZE WATCH
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Hendersonville police fight juvenile crime with harsh punishments
Hendersonville, TN4 days ago
Woman Faces Child Endangerment Charge After Barricade Incident at Donelson Bar
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Places to Eat Close to Geodis Park
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Fentanyl, other drugs found in overnight bust on Bell Road
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Murfreesboro Biker Killed In Florida Crash
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Juvenile crime unlike anything seen before, says Montgomery County District Attorney
Nashville, TN4 days ago
18-year-old shot multiple times in West Nashville
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Man charged after spilling tea in Nashville McDonald’s, police say
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Cornelius Stevens punches his father when told to do household chores
Clarksville, TN4 days ago
Affidavit: Metro Police recover car stolen from dead man
Nashville, TN5 days ago
7 Spring Break Staycation Ideas in Nashville
Nashville, TN3 days ago
More than 50 animals rescued from La Vergne home
La Vergne, TN22 hours ago
Nearly 30 ounces of cocaine, guns seized in drug bust
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Chuck Wicks Adds More Shiners Performances at Woolworth Theatre
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Where to Park at Geodis Park
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy