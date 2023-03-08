Contra Costa County residents should avoid homegrown produce over refinery dust plume

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Contra Costa County public health officials are saying don't eat your veggies if you grew them yourself in certain parts of Martinez and Pacheco.

Experts are still trying to figure out if a dust plume from a nearby refinery contaminated the soil.

Toxicologists are looking into how much of the dust remains in the soil from the incident that happened on Thanksgiving last year, according to Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli.

"We found elevated levels of several heavy metals that are associated with the refining process," he said.

The rain washed most of it away pretty quickly, but now those heavy metals are in the soil.

Certain plants absorb them more than others, and people can ingest them in the form of fresh, homegrown fruits and vegetables .

The warning comes now more than three months after the incident because neighbors are concerned and some are planning their spring gardens.

"It's important that we be safe rather than sorry," said one such gardener, Heidi Taylor. "When you look at the kinds of metals that were showered upon us – you better take that seriously."

"Because that has long-lasting effects," she said.

Health investigators referred the incident to county prosecutors, because the refinery, which is owned by PBF Energy, didn’t notify health officials about the dust plume quickly enough.

"If we have to live next door to one another, I expect them to operate safely," said Taylor.

In the meantime, Taylor intends to grow flowers in her garden this season.

