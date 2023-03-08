Five arrested, Police officer punched in face during brawl at Rivers Casino

Five people were arrested and a Pennsylvania State Trooper was punched in the face after a large fight at Rivers Casino early Monday morning.

State Police say they saw a fight on a casino surveillance camera.

Security and State Police onsite broke up the scuffle and during the incident a woman identified as 26-year-old Brianna Brabowski reportedly punched a trooper in the face while trying to punch someone else, identified as 44-year-old Saida-amira Witherspoon, who was also involved in the fight.

Witherspoon was arrested and charged with simple assault and other charges.

Two men involved in the brawl, James Domek and Darnel Hall, both 33-years-old, also face charges.

Police say Domek left the casino prior to speaking with authorities but was later identified.

Hall was taken to a security office, where he continued to get upset that Domek had left.

Hall then punched a block wall in a hallway near the State Police office in the casino and also punched three holes in the drywall.

He was treated for his injuries at a nearby medical facility and then transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

21-year-old Makayla Clark Cioppa was also arrested for his involvement in the fight.