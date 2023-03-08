Open in App
Laramie, WY
Sportsnaut

With father ill, Wyoming coach Jeff Linder away from team

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder will miss Wednesday’s Mountain West Conference tournament opener against New Mexico to tend to his ailing father in Colorado.

The school said assistant coach Sundance Wicks will serve as interim coach at the tournament in Las Vegas.

Linder, 45, has a 48-41 record and one NCAA Tournament appearance in three seasons as Wyoming’s head coach.

The Cowboys (9-21) are the No. 11 seed, while the Lobos (21-10) are seeded sixth.

Wyoming is led by senior guard Hunter Maldonado, who averages 14.8 points per game to go with 4.1 assists. This season, he became the first player in NCAA Division I history to tally at least 2,000 points, 800 rebounds and 600 assists, according to Wyoming athletics.

–Field Level Media

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
