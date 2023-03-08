Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 8, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of March 8, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted

1De’tynn Q Smith

DOB: 10/13/2003

Wanted for Murder- 1st Degree- Premeditated, Attempted Murder- 1st degree- Premeditated, Aggravated Robbery, Weapon- Dangerous Felony

2Jamion Wynn

DOB: 2/5/1995

Wanted for Murder- 1st Degree- Premeditated, Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon

Last seen unknown

3Waldin Rivera Paz

DOB: 5/3/1977

Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury x2

Last seen unknown

4Keesean T. Campbell

DOB: 12/30/1998

Wanted for Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Aggravated- Weapon or object x3, Theft of Property

Last seen in Hermitage

5Adrian Abernathy

DOB: 8/5/1993

Wanted for Vehicular Homicide, Agg Assault x3, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, False Report

Last seen unknown

6Brandon G. Martin

DOB: 11/21/1980

Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent

Last seen unknown

7Sadia Bonilla-Gomez

DOB: 10/1/1999

Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS: Homicide- Vehicular- Intoxication x2, Child abuse- Aggravated- Child 8 or less, Assault, Vehicular- 1st Offense, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury

Last seen unknown

8William D. Tribue

DOB: 6/2/1981

Wanted for Homicide- Vehicular- Intoxication, Assault, Vehicular- 1st Offense, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury

Last seen unknown

9India Bell

DOB: 8/9/2001

Wanted for Attempted Homicide

Last seen unknown

10Daqwantay Ashford-Cain

DOB: 6/14/1993

Wanted for Burglary-Aggravated x2, Contempt-Conditional Bond Release x2, Failure to Appear

Last seen unknown