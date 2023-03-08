Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
Maury County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 8, 2023

By Michael Carpenter,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9I0h_0lC4gGSb00

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of March 8, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted

1De’tynn Q Smith

DOB: 10/13/2003

Wanted for Murder- 1st Degree- Premeditated, Attempted Murder- 1st degree- Premeditated, Aggravated Robbery, Weapon- Dangerous Felony

2Jamion Wynn

DOB: 2/5/1995

Wanted for Murder- 1st Degree- Premeditated, Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon

Last seen unknown

3Waldin Rivera Paz

DOB: 5/3/1977

Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury x2

Last seen unknown

4Keesean T. Campbell

DOB: 12/30/1998

Wanted for Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Aggravated- Weapon or object x3, Theft of Property

Last seen in Hermitage

5Adrian Abernathy

DOB: 8/5/1993

Wanted for Vehicular Homicide, Agg Assault x3, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, False Report

Last seen unknown

6Brandon G. Martin

DOB: 11/21/1980

Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent

Last seen unknown

7Sadia Bonilla-Gomez

DOB: 10/1/1999

Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS: Homicide- Vehicular- Intoxication x2, Child abuse- Aggravated- Child 8 or less, Assault, Vehicular- 1st Offense, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury

Last seen unknown

8William D. Tribue

DOB: 6/2/1981

Wanted for Homicide- Vehicular- Intoxication, Assault, Vehicular- 1st Offense, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury

Last seen unknown

9India Bell

DOB: 8/9/2001

Wanted for Attempted Homicide

Last seen unknown

10Daqwantay Ashford-Cain

DOB: 6/14/1993

Wanted for Burglary-Aggravated x2, Contempt-Conditional Bond Release x2, Failure to Appear

Last seen unknown

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: March 6, 2023
Nashville, TN3 days ago
6 Live Shows this Week- March 13, 2023
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Drake Announces Tour Stop in Nashville
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBITUARY: Elaine Osborne
Nashville, TN21 hours ago
Nashville Elvis Festival to Return to Franklin, TN for its 7th Year
Franklin, TN2 days ago
OBITUARY: Jimmy Allen Morton
Columbia, TN21 hours ago
OBITUARY: Alvin Ray Uptain
Columbia, TN21 hours ago
2023 Concerts at Geodis Park
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Places to Eat Close to Geodis Park
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Chuck Wicks Adds More Shiners Performances at Woolworth Theatre
Nashville, TN3 days ago
7 Spring Break Staycation Ideas in Nashville
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Darius Rucker Announces Summer Tour with a Stop at Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN14 hours ago
Columbia’s Mule Day Brings 180 Years of Tradition to Columbia
Columbia, TN2 days ago
Predators Sign Mark Jankowski to One-Year, $775K Contract
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
Kid Rock Adds Second Show in Nashville
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for St. Patrick’s Day
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Hardy Extends Tour with a Stop in Nashville
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Ryan Adams is Headed to The Ryman this Summer
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Preds Weekly Update for March 13, 2023: Recapping The Road Trip
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
OBITUARY: Catherine Lindsey Bolton
Columbia, TN21 hours ago
Tommy Howell Residency Brings Charlie Sheen, Cast of Cobra Kai and More to City Winery
Nashville, TN14 hours ago
Over 70 Traffic Stops Made in Multi-Agency Traffic Safety Operation
Columbia, TN5 days ago
HRI Hospitality Announces Caption by Hyatt Nashville
Nashville, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: Stephen Ayriss
Columbia, TN3 days ago
CMA Fest Reveals 2023 Lineup
Nashville, TN6 days ago
The Struts to Perform at Brooklyn Bowl
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Annual Midstate Classic Collegiate Softball Tournament Returns This Week
Columbia, TN1 day ago
Singer/Songwriter Sarah Cothran Films New Music Video in Cheatham County
Kingston Springs, TN5 days ago
Where to Park at FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy