LAPD: Man intentionally ran over, killed pedestrian

PACOIMA (CNS) - A man was facing a possible murder charge today for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his truck intentionally in Pacoima, killing the victim, police said.

Officers were sent to Remick Avenue and Paxton Street -- near Interstate 5 and the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway -- at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on a call of an "assault with a deadly weapon -- vehicle," the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

"Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the street suffering from blunt force trauma," police said in a statement. "The investigation revealed the driver intentionally drove his vehicle, described as a burgundy Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck, into the victim, then fled the location."

The injured man died at a hospital, police said. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

Detectives from the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Taskforce arrested the suspect later Tuesday at a motel in North Hollywood, police said. His name was not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Operations Valley Bureau detectives at 818-374-9550, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

