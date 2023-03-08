This Sleek New Carbon Fiber Jet Ski Looks Like a Manta Ray—and That’s the Point

Who knew a jet ski could look this good?

Tarform has just shared images of its first personal watercraft, the incredibly chic Raye . As stylish as it may look, what really sets the vehicle apart is its completely electric powertrain.

The Brooklyn-based start-up’s upcoming second release—the follow-up to the equally striking Luna motorcycle —may be a high-tech marvel, but inspiration for its design comes from nature, specifically the ocean. That’s because the watercraft’s unique look, as its name may have given away, is based on the manta ray.

Tarform Raye

The Raye’s biomorphic design combines a hood, handlebars (with an integrated infotainment system) and seat into a single flowing shape constructed from either carbon fiber or biodegradable flax seed weave-reinforced composite, according to HiConsumption . The watercraft is still just a concept at this point so there’s a decent chance some modifications will be made before it goes into production, but it looks unlike anything else currently on the market.

The Raye’s sleek design may be what draws most people in, but its most impressive feature might be its powertrain. Luckily, having already built a battery-powered motorcycle, Tarform knows what it’s doing. The company says the watercraft will be equipped with an electric water jet propulsion system that will be able to push it to a top speed of 50 mph. It won’t be the fastest jet ski on the water, but it will offer a thrilling ride. Two versions of the Raye will reportedly be available at launch: a 70-hp model that can run for one hour at a time and a 120-hp model that offers up to two hours of ride time. We don’t know how long it’ll take to charge the watercraft, but it will be compatible with Level 1 and Level 2 chargers.

The Raye may still be in development, but Tarform expects to put the watercraft into production like the Luna before it. Whenever it does finally go on sale, the gorgeous watercraft is expected to start at around $68,000. You can sign up on the brand’s website now for updates.

