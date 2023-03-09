VPR’s Lala Kent Drops ‘Send It to Darrell’ Hoodies Amid Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair

Making her message loud and clear. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has continuously slammed costar Raquel Leviss after her secret affair with Tom Sandoval was exposed and dropped merchandise with her catchphrase on Tuesday, March 7.

The Utah native, 32, sent Raquel, 28, a message via Instagram Stories after the Sonoma State University alumna’s lawyer contacted the VPR cast on their personal emails. Raquel’s lawyer requested they delete the sexually explicit video of Raquel found on Sandoval’s phone, which led to his split with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix .

“Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer, same with the rest of my friends and cast alright?” Lala said in the now-deleted video on March 7.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder went on to state that she has “never in her life” had a lawyer contact her via her “personal” email.

“I don’t know if you know how this works, you’re pretty brand new to the game – didn’t last long look what you did with you’re f--king 15 minutes [sic],” she continued. “You have something to send over, you can send it to my lawyer. That’s why we have counsel.”

Lala concluded the video by advising Raquel and her lawyer to “send it to Darrell.”

A few hours later, the Bravo star dropped the “Send it to Darrell” hoodies on her website , which come in two colors and retail at $50.

The Vanderpump Rules women – excluding Raquel – had a girl’s night out while filming extra scenes for season 10 on Wednesday, March, 8. Everyone except Ariana, 37, wore all-black ensembles and dressed up for the occasion.

Lala, however, rocked a black “Send it to Darrell” hoodie, as seen in photos posted by VPR Instagram fan account @pumprulesbravo .

The #Scandoval apparel comes four days after Life & Style confirmed Sandoval, 39, and Ariana split after nine years of dating and news broke that he was having an affair with Raquel for seven months.

“The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel ,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on Friday, March 3.

In addition to Lala, costars Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay and VPR alum Kristen Doute have rallied behind Ariana following the cheating allegations.

Sandoval, however, broke his silence in an official statement on Saturday, March 4, asking fans not to “direct anger” at costar Tom Schwartz . He did not publicly apologize to Ariana until Wednesday, March 8.

“I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us.”

Raquel broke her silence the same day via Instagram, claiming she is “reflecting on her choices.”

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” her statement read. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”