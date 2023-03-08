Open in App
Cleveland, OH
Whiskey Riff

Twitter Rips The Cleveland Browns For International Women’s Day Post In Light Of Signing Deshaun Watson

By Brady Cox,

5 days ago

The Cleveland Browns can’t win for losing right now.

Of course, the franchise immediately came under fire this past offseason, when they signed former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to a five year $230 million contract, after being accused by 30 women for sexual assault.

He ultimately wasn’t charged with any criminal wrongdoing, and two Texas grand juries declined to issue indictments, but nevertheless, an astronomical amount of women have accused him of being a scumbag.

And to make matters worse, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam attempted to justify the move by saying:

“Throughout this process, Deshaun and his representatives have abided by the newly created and agreed upon process for the NFLPA and NFL to defer to the objective Judge Sue L. Robinson to comprehensively review all information and make a fair decision.

We respect Judge Robinson’s decision, and at the same time, empathize and understand that there have been many individuals triggered throughout this process.

We know Deshaun is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many, and he will continue the work needed to show who he is on and off the field, and we will continue to support him.”

And once again, the organization is in hot water over their tweet about International Women’s Day.

They sent out a tweet showing several women who work for the Browns, saying:

“On International Women’s Day, we’re honoring the incredible leaders that power out our organization”

Yeah… as you can imagine, the Twitter mob was in full force over this one, considering all of the allegations against their starting quarterback.

Of course, this was a lose-lose situation for the franchise. You don’t want to take anything away from the hardworking women of the franchise, and they deserve to be honored, but you just know what kind of comments are going to follow.

Nevertheless, they went through with it, and the hate for the tweet was real:

