Report shows sharp decline in standardized test scores since pandemic

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) released its annual performance report Tuesday , and it shows an across-the-board decline in standardized test scores.

112 districts and charter schools scored low enough to be demoted to provisionally accredited, which means they still have standards to reach in order to meet criteria required by the school board.

The last full report came out in 2018, with only three underperforming districts. DESE says pandemic issues led to the decline.

Since the pandemic, teacher shortages have been a problem nationwide. Missouri currently has 144 schools operating on a four-day week as a tactic to recruit new teachers.

