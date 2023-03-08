Open in App
Missouri State
See more from this location?
KMOX News Radio

Report shows sharp decline in standardized test scores since pandemic

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FWy0E_0lC4cBBo00

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) released its annual performance report Tuesday , and it shows an across-the-board decline in standardized test scores.

112 districts and charter schools scored low enough to be demoted to provisionally accredited, which means they still have standards to reach in order to meet criteria required by the school board.

The last full report came out in 2018, with only three underperforming districts. DESE says pandemic issues led to the decline.

Since the pandemic, teacher shortages have been a problem nationwide. Missouri currently has 144 schools operating on a four-day week as a tactic to recruit new teachers.

Copyright 2023 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Listen on the free Audacy app .
Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Missouri State newsLocal Missouri State
Kim Gardner faces deadlines this week in AG's fight to remove her from office
Saint Louis, MO15 hours ago
Bill seeking to arm more Missouri teachers moves forward in Jefferson City
Jefferson City, MO4 days ago
MO AG updates KMOX on push to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Senate hearings on train derailments will be 'ugly,' reporter says
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
Saturday homicides in St. Louis city, county
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Janae Edmondson is home after tragic car crash
Saint Louis, MO5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy