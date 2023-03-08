DJ Envy Named ‘Donkey Of The Day’ By Charlamagne Following Angela Yee Remarks

DJ Envy was named “donkey of the day” on Tuesday’s (March 7) episode of The Breakfast Club after he fumbled through comments about their former co-host Angela Yee.

During a recent interview, Envy was unable to think of the word “context” when responding to Yee’s claims that she was the only woman directly involved with the popular radio show. Yee exited TBC in 2022 to host her own show.

“The reason it’s going to DJ Envy is because I watched my good brother over the weekend get his a** kicked on the internet. Not in the physical sense, but figuratively,” Charlamagne explained to listeners during the episode featuring Porsha Williams. “And it pissed me off so bad. Matter of fact, I texted Envy and all I said to Envy was, ‘Context, n-word. Context!’”

A clip then played of DJ Envy saying “Her words were taken out of… I guess, technicality and sh*t.. I guess her comments and the things that she said were taken out of character and taken out of…” before abruptly ending.

Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy of ‘The Breakfast Club’ speak onstage during the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California.





Charlamagne continued to joke, “Beard melting off his face, black-beige running down his neck ’cause he can’t get out that water. It’s ‘context,’ Envy! You went to Hampton, bruh!” as the former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star laughed along.

Yee’s initial comments came as she appeared on Tamron Hall on March 1 where she asserted “I was the only woman who worked there too when it came to producers, camera people; and it wasn’t an easy room for me to be in.”

DJ Envy first responded to her interview in comments on The Shade Room . The Lip Service host later clarified her remarks on Twitter, saying her statements were in reference to “the producer, board op, videographer and hosts.”

As DJ Envy accepted the third hee-haw of the day, he suggested his cocktail consumption might be to blame for the blunder.

“I was DJing my show and they were giving me drinks and alcohol, so I was drinking,” explained the 45-year-old. “It was in Detroit. So I finished DJing, I was good, and then they came and said, ‘Hey, I want to talk to you about the show.’”

His breakdown continued to detail “I’m thinking they talking about the show I just did, and it was like Angela Yee and everything that’s going on … I couldn’t get [the word] out! I don’t know! … We all misspeak sometimes.”

