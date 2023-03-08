Friday Fish Fry: Obb's Sports Bar & Grill in St. Paul

WCCO Radio personalities Vineeta Sawkar and Jason DeRusha are taking to the road for a fish fry tasting during this Lent season.

First stop last Friday was Obb’s Sports Bar and Grill in St. Paul. Joined by WCCO producers David Josephson and Josh Wheeler, the crew dug into a fish and chips they were all impressed by.

Obb’s offers up an all you can Eat Fish Fry dinner for $17.95, or a lunch special for $10.75.

DeRusha said the fish was flaky, tender and very mild, adding that if you like a bigger beer batter type of fish, this is not that.

Sawkar loved the light batter, and she and Josephson said the fries were maybe better than the fish.

Obb's is located on Burns Avenue, just off of Highway 10 and I-94 on the east side of St. Paul.

The next stop for the crew is Gluek's in downtown Minneapolis this Friday, so stay tuned for the next Friday Fish Fry!