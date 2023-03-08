Open in App
The Albany Herald

Baldwin Players’ ‘Waiting for Godot’ opens March 30

By From staff reports,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=366OpT_0lC4YKUJ00
The Baldwin Players at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College have announced their spring production of “Waiting for Godot” will open March 30 and run through April 1. Special Illustration

TIFTON — The Baldwin Players at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College have announced their spring production of “Waiting for Godot” will open March 30 and run through April 1. The production will be under the direction of Brian Ray.

The cast consists of Ryan Norton, an ABAC alum from Tifton, as Vladimir; Alena Norton, an ABAC alum from Richmond Hill, as Estragon; Tiftonite Peter Pinnow as Pozzo; Gabriel Zachery, an agriculture education major from Lawrenceville, as Lucky; and Kaitlyn Shields, an engineering major from Monroe County, as the Messenger. In addition, Craig Mark Wells will be the assistant director.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA3 days ago
49ers bring in notable QB after Jimmy Garoppolo exit
San Francisco, CA13 hours ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Michael Irvin
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy