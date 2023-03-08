Baldwin Players’ ‘Waiting for Godot’ opens March 30

The Baldwin Players at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College have announced their spring production of “Waiting for Godot” will open March 30 and run through April 1. Special Illustration

TIFTON — The Baldwin Players at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College have announced their spring production of “Waiting for Godot” will open March 30 and run through April 1. The production will be under the direction of Brian Ray.

The cast consists of Ryan Norton, an ABAC alum from Tifton, as Vladimir; Alena Norton, an ABAC alum from Richmond Hill, as Estragon; Tiftonite Peter Pinnow as Pozzo; Gabriel Zachery, an agriculture education major from Lawrenceville, as Lucky; and Kaitlyn Shields, an engineering major from Monroe County, as the Messenger. In addition, Craig Mark Wells will be the assistant director.