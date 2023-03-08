Woman asks city council for Sugar Daddy and Mommy Appreciation Day

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WTRF) — – During last week’s meeting the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board was not expecting the request they got.

The Planning and Zoning Board were reportedly holding a meeting to approve an ordinance to amend city code for the bulk storage of flammable liquids. After the presentation the speaker asked the audience if there were any questions.

Ashley Cream walked to the podium, followed by an elderly gentleman with a cane. Once Cream had the floor she gave her own presentation proposing to the board to decree a “Sugar Daddy and Mommy Appreciation Day” on March 10th stating how she believes Florida had the per capita population of “Sugar Daddies” in the US with Miami, Palm Brach and Boca Raton with the highest concentration of “these aged benefactors”. Stating that they are helpful to the economy.

Cream went on with her request stating “Sugar Daddies, both gay and straight, and yes, even Sugar Mommies, are responsible for college educations, cars, homes, rents, jets and the occasional body enhancement.” WPEC reports .

Arnold Sevell, the Planning & Zoning Boar chair responded with “That’s a city council issue”.

Cream and her gentleman guest left the podium, and she later wheeled him out of the chambers.

