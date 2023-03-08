Joe Schoen: Daniel Jones can lead Giants to Super Bowl after proving franchise wrong

Joe Schoen and the Giants have committed to Daniel Jones long term, something the Big Blue GM admits was not something he expected before the start of this past season.

“If I thought I would have been here a year ago,” Schoen said. “I would have done the fifth-year option.”

Instead, Jones surprised the new Giants brass by putting together a career year in his first season under Brian Daboll, and starred in the team’s first playoff win since its last Super Bowl title. Now, by signing Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal, Schoen is putting his belief in Jones that he can lead the franchise back to Super Bowl glory.

“Yeah, that’s the goal,” Schoen said when asked if he believes Jones can lead Big Blue to a title. “Everybody’s goal is to win a Super Bowl. You look at Daniel, he played well his rookie year, he played well for us this past year.

I think the coaching staff on confidence in him, and this organization has confidence in him.

“We're going to continue to build the team around him, that's the ultimate goal.”

Some criticized the decision to sign Jones to such a deal and commit to him after just one good season (though he did have a strong rookie year, as Schoen mentioned), but Schoen sees the contract as an investment in what Jones can still grow into.

“If he's just at his floor right now,” Schoen said. “I'm real excited about what his ceiling is going to be.”

