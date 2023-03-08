Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Here, there and everywhere: Chemicals that are near you

By Patty Coller,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UANM_0lC4XPcV00

(WKBN) – The train derailment in East Palestine continues to make national news. The disaster was profound to be sure, but did you know that chemical accidents, including some that are massive, happen quite frequently and right here in Ohio?

The Coalition to Prevent Chemical Disasters has mapped out where and when these accidents occur. For instance, in Ohio alone, there have been 12 in the last 18 months.

One wa s a chemical exposure at Ultium Cells in Lordstown where several people were treated for exposure on July 23, 2022. Two employees were taken to the hospital while others were treated on-site.

Woman pleads guilty to charges after viral abuse video

The East Palestine train derailment and Ultium Cells exposure are included in the 12 incidents. Here are the rest: (Source The Coalition to Prevent Chemical Disasters ; Note: Some incidents tracked in this inventory do not appear due to a lack of available information on their exact location. )

  • US Ecology (Aug. 22, 2022) , Canton Township, one person was killed and four hospitalized following a hydrogen sulfide release at the hazardous waste management facility. The local fire department stated that the release was confined to the plant and there were no concerns outside the facility.
  • Dover Chemical (June 11, 2021), Dover, Ohio, a fire and hydrochloric acid spill led to a rapid shutdown of the facility. The shutdown caused leakage of hydrochloric acid. Local roads were closed and a shelter-in-place was issued for nearby residents.
  • Quasar Energy Group (June 14, 2022), Wooster, Ohio, Explosion, Three people were injured following an explosion at the biosolids processing plant.
  • Hygenic Corporation (Sept. 15, 2022), Akron, Ohio, an unidentified chemical was released from the rubber manufacturer and caused authorities to evacuate neighboring businesses and close local roads.
  • PVS Chemicals (June 3, 2022) Painesville, Ohio, A spill of 150 gallons of blended acid caused employees to evacuate the building. No one was injured. The fire department tested air samples and inspected the inside to determine it was not an active leak, and no vapors escaped the building.
  • Cenovus Refinery (Nov. 4, 2021), Lima, Ohio, a fire at the refinery injured four workers.
  • Glycerin Traders (Jan. 14-15), Defiance, Ohio, a report of a strong smell from a resident and brown residue in a creek was found to have been caused by a contract worker allowing fuel to enter a storm sewer. About 350,000 gallons of the liquid leaked. The EPA was notified.
  • Toledo Refinery (Nov. 23, 2021), Toledo, Ohio, an explosion and fire at the refinery closed local roads but no evacuations were ordered. There were no reported injuries.
  • BP Refinery (Sept. 21, 2022), Oregon, Ohio, two people were killed in a fire at the facility.
  • Perstorp Polyols (Feb. 3, 2023), Toledo, Ohio, a sulfuric acid spill happened during a delivery, spilling 500 gallons on the ground.

For some of these companies, there are multiple incidents. For example, Dover Chemical has a long history with Ohio and U.S. EPA in connection to its facility in Stark County.

In an October 2022 settlement with the company , Dover agreed to implement and fund natural resources restoration and protection projects to resolve alleged state and federal natural resources damages related to a 2017 complaint that alleged that the plant had been releasing hazardous substances to the site “for decades.” That is the latest case, but there are others.

There are over 1,314 TRI (Toxic release inventory) facilities in Ohio. A TRI facility is required to report on releases of toxic chemicals into the air, water, and land and also on chemical transfers. Ohio ranks six out of 56 states and territories based on total releases per square mile, according to the U.S. EPA.

Report: Youngstown woman arrested for asking on Facebook for help killing woman

In Trumbull County, there are 20 TRI facilities . The top five for releases are RMI Titanium; Cleveland Works LLC; Novelis Corp; Ajax Tocco Warren Plant and US. Army National Guard Camp Ravenna.

In Mahoning County, there are 19 TRI facilities. The top five for releases are Datco Manufacturing; Vallourec Star; Astro Shapes; Whitacre Greer and Material Science Corp.

Columbiana County has nine TRI facilities. The top five for releases are Heritage Thermal Services; AS American, Inc; Ventra Salem; Quaker City Castings and Albco Foundry.

The EPA has been collecting TRI information since 1987. The mission is to protect people and the environment and is a “powerful resource that provides the public with information about how TRI chemical wastes are managed,” according to the U.S. EPA.

There were many saying that most people in East Palestine were not aware of the chemicals that are traveling through their backyards every day. That could be said for almost any community that has a rail line running through it or industrial plants nearby, for that matter.

More alarming in the East Palestine derailment is that first responders apparently did not know what chemicals were running through their jurisdiction at any given time because of chemical classifications, which are dictated by federal authorities.

That is something Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wants to change calling the situation “absurd.”

East Palestine surely has years of recovery and investigation into the Norfolk Southern train derailment and vent of vinyl chloride, which experts say prevented a massive explosion. Both Ohio EPA and U.S. EPA alluded to this time frame committing to staying in the community for months or years; however long it takes. But taking a look at the numbers and Ohio’s concentration of TRI Facilities and the numbers of rail lines, it seems important to be on top of the chemicals we keep.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vance calls EPA’s clean-up effort in East Palestine ‘complete disgrace’
East Palestine, OH7 hours ago
East Palestine homeowner concerned pile of soil near backyard is contaminated
East Palestine, OH7 hours ago
Mill Creek proposes how to control deer population
Youngstown, OH11 hours ago
Fire Department warns of pair posing as CDC, Norfolk Southern officials
East Palestine, OH14 hours ago
TNP and YBI host contractor workshop
Youngstown, OH15 hours ago
This week at a glance: East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Victims in Akron triple homicide identified as Youngstown residents
Youngstown, OH15 hours ago
Youngstown council to vote on DoubleTree payment plan
Youngstown, OH13 hours ago
Mom wants more than ‘I’m sorry’ for East Palestine
East Palestine, OH11 hours ago
Zebra bites man’s arm off in Ohio before being put down
Circleville, OH16 hours ago
Local luncheon to recognize area’s creative talents
Poland, OH12 hours ago
Local fire departments receiving funding for equipment
Calcutta, OH14 hours ago
East Palestine Fire Department receives new specialty ambulance
East Palestine, OH16 hours ago
Girard restores city gym, plans spring opening
Girard, OH12 hours ago
Man enters plea for shooting into Youngstown home
Youngstown, OH19 hours ago
50 shell casings collected at separate Youngstown shooting calls
Youngstown, OH16 hours ago
Missing alert for Warren man canceled
Warren, OH1 day ago
Valley event showcases ‘Flavors of Israel’
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Marcus Garrison Harris, Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Village gathers in protest of Norfolk Southern response to train derailment
Lisbon, OH2 days ago
Lisbon schools tackle trauma in the classroom
Lisbon, OH12 hours ago
Local author talks Mahoning Valley history
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Downtown Youngstown bar’s doors locked
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Northeast 8 All-Conference awards announced for basketball, swimming and bowling
Youngstown, OH11 hours ago
Pickleball on the rise across the Valley
Boardman, OH15 hours ago
Shoppers brave cold for Youngstown’s monthly flea market
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Third body found bound, gagged in Akron area
Akron, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy