Driscoll Children’s Hospital to host hiring event for Edinburg facility

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley will hold a hiring event Wednesday, March 8 to staff the facility currently being built in Edinburg.

Driscoll’s news release said they are looking for skilled professionals for the NICU RNs; Pediatric RNs; Respiratory Therapists; Respiratory Managers; Perianesthesia RNs; Surgical Services RNs; Emergency Services RN & Techs; Graduate Nurses; House Supervisors; Child Life Specialists; Admissions & Registration Services; Social Worker; Micro technologist; Clinical Nutrition Manager; Phlebotomist; Audiologist; Major Gift Officer; Special Events Coordinator; Pharmacy Tech; Pharmacist; Laboratory Manager; Warehouse Supervisor; and Physical, Occupational & Speech Therapists.

The hiring event will feature information, onsite interviews, and job offers. Also, nursing students from the RGV are welcome to apply to Driscoll’s Graduate Nurse Residency Program. To RSVP, call 956-346-3936.

The event is set to begin at 5 p.m. at the McAllen Convention Center located at 700 Convention Center Blvd.

Driscoll asks participants to bring a resume, if available. Walk-ins are welcome and experienced medical staff who are not able to attend can apply online .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.