Mission PD welcomes three new officers, promotes two

By Jesse Mendez,

5 days ago

MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Mission Police Department welcomed three new officers and promoted two more Tuesday morning.

The ceremony was complete with the family and friends of the officers. All of the officers were pinned by loved ones and recognized by the city.

Sgt. Jesus Delgado said his goal has always been the safety of the citizens.

“Ever since I was a patrolman I wanted to be someone who helps and protects. I hope to be a mentor to the new officers, and be a good leader,” said Delgado.

Police Chief Cesar Torres said the department still has 10 vacancies to fill, with nearly 200 officers serving the city.

