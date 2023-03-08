Open in App
Waynesville, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Gun found on Mid-Missouri high school campus

By Matthew Sanders,

5 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police found a handgun in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Pulaski County high school Wednesday morning.

The gun was found after someone tipped off the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, according to a social media post from the Waynesville R-VI School District. The district did not say whether the gun was in a student's vehicle or someone else's.

"All students are safe and all processes were followed," district administrators said in the post.

Administrators asked that parents talk to their kids about school safety and report suspicious activity.

