Board of Visitors grants over $1M to 26 local charities

The Board of Visitors funded 26 grants totaling over $1 million on March 7 at its annual Grants Celebration.

The nonprofit organizations selected in the Phoenix area support the BOV mission to serve the health care needs of women, children and the elderly, according to a press release.

The BOV 2023 grant recipients are:About Care, Arizona Autism United, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley, Boys and Girls Hope Arizona, Cancer Support Center Arizona, Central Arizona Shelter Services, Child Crisis Arizona, Circle the City, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, Esperança, Feeding Matters, Horses Help, Kid in the Corner, Mission of Mercy, Phoenix Rescue Mission, Raising Special Kids, Ronald McDonald House Charities, St Joseph’s Foundation, Saving Amy, Southwest Human Development, The Board of Visitors Ryan House, The Joy Bus, The Society of St. Vincent De Paul, UPWARD for Children and Families, Valleywise Health Foundation and Care Card recipient, Foundation for Blind Children.

“Our grant recipients improve the lives of the most vulnerable in our community,” Molly Bland, chairman of BOV, said in the release. “We are grateful for the success of our Care Card program, Annual Fashion Show Luncheon and Annual Charity Ball. Our generous supporters and dedicated BOV members allow us to continue our 115-year legacy of philanthropy.”

The Board of Visitors is now accepting grant applications for 2024. Visit the website at boardofvisitors.org for more information.