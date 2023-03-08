Hunt for Easter fun with the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department

If you enjoy egg hunts with the family, the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department has two that will build fun memories.

The annual Rock Island Parks & Recreation Spring Egg Hunt takes place on Saturday, April 1, starting at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Park, 11 th Avenue and 38 th Street. The hunt is free but kids 3-10 must preregister to attend. Designated hunt areas will allow kids from the same family to hunt for eggs together. Don’t forget to bring bags and baskets to collect eggs. Eggs will only be available for a short time, so arriving promptly at 9 a.m. is encouraged. In case of bad weather, hunters can call the Park Department’s rain line at (309) 732-RAIN. The rain date will be April 2 nd . Register online here or call (309) 732-PARK.

If you don’t mind getting damp during an egg hunt, you’ll love the Underwater Egg Hunt! This hunt takes place at the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center, 4303 24 th Street, on April 2 nd . Hunters can register for a time slot at 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., or 4:30 p.m. for only $7. Participants will grab empty eggs out of the pool to turn in for a goodie bag. Kids under 48” must have an adult in the pool with them. Register online here or call RIFAC at (309) 732-7275. Registration closes on Friday, March 31 st .

