Huntland, TN
WKRN News 2

Franklin County deputies track down Alabama fugitive

By Colleen Guerry,

5 days ago

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who escaped from an Alabama detention facility earlier this week is back in custody after being tracked down by Middle Tennessee authorities.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Jeremy Taylor escaped from the Morgan County Jail on Sunday, March 5 while awaiting trial for the following charges:

  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance
  • Kidnapping
  • Two counts of rape
  • Two counts of sodomy
  • Three counts of burglary
Jeremy Taylor (Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)
Tennessee fugitive arrested in Indiana after police chase

On Sunday night, deputies said they learned Taylor was in a tent along Robinson Creek Road in Huntland.

After one sergeant, four deputies, and one K9 surrounded the tent, they reportedly took Taylor into custody without further incident.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Authorities said Taylor was returned to Morgan County — where he will also face a charge for second-degree escape — on Tuesday, March 7.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Taylor was initially booked into the Alabama jail on Sept. 8, 2022. He is being held on a $250,000 bond for escaping, but he is being held without bond for his original charges .

