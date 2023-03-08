Stewart Copeland, drummer of The Police, talks music ahead of Eastman performance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — He may have described his contributions to the iconic rock band “The Police” as “banging stuff,” but Stewart Copeland’s drumming, arranging and other contributions to the band are legendary.

He’s bringing the tunes from that band and more to Rochester, performing his “Police Derange for Orchestra” with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, and presented along with the Eastman School of Music.

The show is on March 17 and starts at 8 p.m. Ticket info can be found here.

Copeland lent 20 minutes of his time to talk about the show, his work on the video game series “Spyro,” drumming with The Police, Mitch Mitchell, and all starting with his latest GRAMMY win.

Watch the whole interview here (closed captioned):

