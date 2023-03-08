Steam Gets 3 More Legacy Call of Duty Games

Activision has today released three more Call of Duty games from the past on Valve's Steam platform for PC . For the first time in years, Activision chose to let loose the latest installment in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 , on Steam in 2022 rather than making it exclusive to Battle.net as it had done with previous titles. And while this release on Steam led to Modern Warfare 2 bringing in a ton of additional sales on PC, Activision has now opted to add a handful of other entries on the marketplace as well.

Starting today, Steam users can now look to purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War , and Call of Duty: Vanguard . These were three of the most notable games in the Call of Duty series that never came to Steam, which means their addition now helps make the franchise almost fully playable on the PC platform. The only game that has yet to come to Steam is that of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 . Given that this entry didn't feature a campaign, though, Activision may never bring it to Steam as its multiplayer component is essentially dead.

Beyond simply releasing Modern Warfare , Black Ops Cold War , and Vanguard on Steam, Activision has also heavily discounted each game to celebrate their arrival. All of these titles in question are currently marked down by 50% and are retailing for only $29.99. This deal is set to last for roughly two weeks and will expire on March 23rd. So if you'd like to pick any of them up soon, you might want to do so sooner rather than later.

How do you feel about seeing Activision re-release all of these Call of Duty games on Steam? And do you think that we'll ever end up seeing Black Ops 4 come to Valve's PC marketplace? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12 .

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

"Experience a visceral Campaign or assemble your team in the ultimate online playground with multiple Special Ops challenges and a mix of Multiplayer maps and modes."

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

" Black Ops Cold War , the direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops , will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War's volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more."

Call of Duty: Vanguard

"Rise on every front: Dogfight over the Pacific, airdrop over France, defend Stalingrad with a sniper's precision and blast through advancing forces in North Africa. The Call of Duty franchise returns with Call of Duty: Vanguard , developed by Sledgehammer Games, where players will be immersed in visceral WWII combat on an unprecedented global scale."