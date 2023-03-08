Open in App
AAA study: Drivers are anxious about self-driving technology

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – AAA released the results of their annual automated vehicle survey on Wednesday explaining how drivers feel about self-driving vehicles.

According to the survey, 68% of drivers do not trust advancements towards fully self-driving vehicles. This result is a 13% increase from last year’s survey. AAA says the findings of the survey suggest improvements are still needed to build public trust and knowledge surrounding vehicle technology.

AAA’s survey also found that nearly one in ten drivers believed they could buy a vehicle that drives itself while they sleep, despite there being no such vehicle available for purchase by the public at this time. AAA notes the public’s perception could stem from misleading or confusing names of vehicle systems that are on the market.

AAA says six in ten U.S. drivers said they would “definitely” or “probably” want Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in their next car purchase. Examples of ADAS include blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

AAA offers descriptions and examples of ADAS on their website .

