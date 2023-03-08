Open in App
Augusta, GA
Augusta National Women’s Amateur defending champion Davis highlights Sage Valley Junior Amateur field

By John Hart,

5 days ago

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. – Defending Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Anna Davis highlights a star-studded field at the 2023 Sage Valley Junior Invitational .

According to a news release from the tournament, the 10 top-ranked boys in the Golfweek Junior Rankings will participate in the tournament, and nine of the top 10 eligible girls.

“Once again, the Junior Invitational has drawn a field of the best girl and boy golfers in the world,” said Pete Davis, chairman of the SVJI Sports Foundation, said in the release. “Last year, both the girls and boys champions were crowned in extra holes. We look forward to another great competition this year.”

Participants include Oklahoma State signee Preston Stout, the No. 1 ranked-junior boy according to Golfweek, 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Anna Davis, 2022 Amateur Champion Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa and Golfweek’s No.1 girls junior player, Gianna Clemente, who Monday-qualified for three LPGA events in 2022.

Past Junior Invitational participants have included some of the top names in golf: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Colin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Anna Davis, Megha Ganne and more.

To view the full field, click here .

Admission to the tournament is free and open to the public March 16-18 for the days of competition.

In addition, The SVJI is kicking off tournament week in a new way this year and expanding its support of regional First Tee chapters with the inaugural First Tee Challenge on Sunday, March 12. Youth from surrounding First Tee Chapters will participate in a round of golf on the main and par-3 courses, get inside looks at Nike, TaylorMade and Callaway tour trucks and enjoy food trucks to close out the day.

The SVJI Foundation has donated over $2 million to regional First Tee Chapters to advance the game of golf since the tournament’s inception in 2011. In the first year of the Challenge, 24 high school players will tee off on the main course and 27 on the par-3 course beginning at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start. Regional Chapters slated to participate include First Tee of Augusta, First Tee of Aiken, First Tee Charlotte, First Tee Roanoke Valley, First Tee Savannah, First Tee Triangle and First Tee Upstate.

“We are so grateful that the Junior Invitational has added this event for First Tee participants,” said Heidi L. Hoffman, Executive Director of First Tee-Aiken in the release. “The Junior Invitational and SVJI Sports Foundation are providing kids, of all backgrounds, with an amazing opportunity that they wouldn’t have had otherwise. In their chapter, First Tee participants learn valuable life skills and character traits that promote success on and off the golf course. The First Tee Challenge presents a fun competition for kids to showcase their talent and hard work. Most of these kids aspire to compete in the Junior Invitational or play college golf. Having an opportunity to participate in this event will inspire and motivate these young players to keep working to achieve their goals. Support from the Junior Invitational helps First Tee chapters positively impact children through the game of golf and, together, we are building game changers.”

