Texas A&M's Hunter Haas Shines At Plate In Win Over Incarnate Word

Hunter Haas smacked two home runs in a 13-5 win over Incarnate Word.

The new kid is more than just an arm.

Since his arrival in College Station, Hunter Haas has made a handful of plays in the field at shortstop for Texas A&M . But it was Haas' bat that made noise for the No. 15 Aggies Tuesday night in a 13-5 win over Incarnate Word at Blue Bell Park Tuesday evening.

Haas went 2-for-2 at the plate with a pair of home runs and four RBIs. He also drew a pair of walks and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the second inning.

“I haven’t been much of a power hitter,” Haas laughed postgame.

A transfer from Arizona State, Haas entered Tuesday with just two home runs to his name, both coming last season in Tempe. On a 3-2 count in the fourth inning, Haas drilled a no-doubt shot over the left-field wall to make it 8-0.

Haas' second home run was a solo shot in the sixth inning off Cardinals' right-hander Luis Rodriguez, this one to extend the lead by five.

“You’re seeing a healthy Hunter Haas, right?” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Healthy, strong, confident, feels good about where he is, and he’s obviously a heck of a player on both sides of the ball.”

Haas wasn't the only newcomer to make noise Tuesday. Freshman utility man Kaeden Kent hit a pair of doubles in the first and third inning , and totaled a career-high four RBIs. Houston transfer outfielder Tab Tracy finished 3-for-4 and scored three runs.

“Everybody knows we have five games this week, but that’s also a lot of opportunities for a lot of players,” Schlossnagle said.

A&M starter Wyatt Tucker failed to pick up the win, lasting only 4.2 innings, but he did impress through the first four frames. Tucker struck out two Cardinals and forced seven flyouts along with five groundouts.

Brad Rudis nabbed his second win of the season despite only facing one batter. Freshman Shane Sdao pitched two innings and allowed just two hits. USC transfer Carson Lambert entered the game in the seventh and allowed one run on two hits while fanning three UIW players.

Not all was perfect for the Aggies at home. Third baseman Trevor Werner exited the game in the second after dealing with what Schlossnagle called a "cramp" in his hamstring. Kent, who filled in for Werner during the Shirner's Children College Classic, moved from left field to third base, while freshman Kasen Wells filled the void in the outfield.

Wells, who entered Tuesday hitting .357, went 1-for-3 at the plate and picked up his first stolen base of the season.

"He’s got some toughness to him,” Schlossnagle said of Wells. “He can obviously run. He’s got a little power in there that I think will show up at some point in his career, but he’s an extremely tough and confident player.”

The Aggies will have a short turnaround before their weekend series against Northern Kentucky. A&M will travel to Houston to face Rice Wednesday evening at Reckling Park.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

