fox5dc.com

'Made-to-fade' tattoo shop opens in DC, advertises ink that lasts a year By FOX 5 DC Digital Team, 5 days ago

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team, 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A new tattoo shop in D.C. advertises tattoos that last a year, not for life. Ephemeral Tattoo opened this week ...