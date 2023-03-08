Open in App
Goleta, CA
News Channel 3-12

Goleta city leaders plant trees in honor of Arbor week

By Drew Ascione,

5 days ago
GOLETA, Calif.-– The city of Goleta planted two new trees at Stow Grove Park in honor of Arbor Week.

Local city leaders including Mayor Paula Perotte, Parks and Open Space Manager George Thomson, among many others planted the trees together.

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “Trees are not only good for the environment, but they also beautify our community and bring joy and spiritual renewal. All residents are urged to celebrate City of Goleta Arbor Week by planting and maintaining trees to promote the well-being of Goleta for years to come.”

The city of Goleta recognizes the week of Mar. 7 until Mar. 14 as Arbor week.

Bonus Tree Fun Fact: The city is home to the largest sycamore tree in the state and the largest Australian willow tree in North America.

