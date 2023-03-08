Open in App
Pensacola, FL
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

Man who attempted to kidnap girl at bus stop sentenced to 15 years in prison

By Alexa Daly,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBMGh_0lC4Opli00

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola man who tried to kidnap a girl at an Escambia County bus stop will spend 15 years in prison, according to the Escambia County Clerk of Court.

32-year-old Jared Stanga will face 15 years in state prison, followed by 2 years of supervised probation and 3 years of standard probation, according to the clerk.

Florida man involved in 18-wheeler crash arrested for theft: Police

Stanga plead “no contest” to aggravated assault and battery in January. Stanga was being held in the Escambia County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Surveillance video from May 2021 shows Stanga get out of his car, run over and grab an 11-year-old girl from her bus stop, and try to take her back to his car , according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place near Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street. The girl was able to fight Stanga off and eventually get away.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Florida man caught selling meth sentenced to 15 years in prison
Pensacola, FL21 hours ago
Fort Walton Beach business scammed out of $1,500 over the phone, police investigating
Fort Walton Beach, FL18 hours ago
32-year-old woman killed in Laurel Hill crash: Florida Highway Patrol
Laurel Hill, FL20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Fatal shooting victim was leaving Club Climax in Pensacola
Pensacola, FL21 hours ago
7-year-old, 1 other shot while sitting in car: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL13 hours ago
Nakhla murder trial: Jury sees new video from night of wreck
Mobile, AL13 hours ago
Pensacola Police K9 passes away
Pensacola, FL23 hours ago
Man beat with statue, pipe wrench: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL16 hours ago
Prichard homicide victim told FOX10 News 7 years ago: “Put the guns down -- it’s not worth it”
Prichard, AL1 day ago
2-year-old hit by car on Hass Ave. Sunday night: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL16 hours ago
City of Prichard releases identity of man killed at gas station Saturday night
Prichard, AL1 day ago
Mobile man arrested after allegedly leading MPD on high-speed chase
Mobile, AL2 days ago
One man dead after early morning shooting: Pensacola Police
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
4 homicide investigations in WKRG viewing area this weekend: What we know
Mobile, AL1 day ago
2 bodies found in suspected murder-suicide at a Fairhope park
Fairhope, AL2 days ago
3 shot in Mobile: 19-year-old killed in parking lot, 2 others likely to survive
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Pensacola police identify victim in early Sunday morning shooting
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
2 arrested after shots fired on Pinehill Road Thursday: Daphne Police
Daphne, AL3 days ago
Baldwin Co Sheriff: Murder-suicide investigation at park
Fairhope, AL2 days ago
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Bohemian Park in Baldwin County
Fairhope, AL2 days ago
Prosecutors invoke Aniah’s Law for Mobile man charged with nightclub shootings
Mobile, AL3 days ago
Multiple agencies work Prichard homicide scene
Prichard, AL2 days ago
Second Bank Nightlife murder suspect arrested: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL4 days ago
Wanted man arrested after leading police on chase, hitting home: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy