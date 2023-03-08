Open in App
North Miami Beach, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

‘Go to work’: Judge holds off on deciding if North Miami Beach commissioner can keep seat

By Raisa Habersham,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpb6c_0lC4OeIx00

A Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge said Wednesday the attendance of a North Miami Beach commissioner at the next commission meeting could factor into whether he will keep the seat.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Peter R. Lopez will hear arguments at a later date about accusations that North Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Joseph has not attended a meeting for 120 consecutive days and should vacate the seat.

“I am purposely going to set it in April or May,” Lopez said about the next court hearing. “If this commissioner decides he does not want to attend the March meeting, he may have a problem down the road.”

READ MORE: North Miami Beach commissioner files lawsuit to kick colleague out over attendance

Joseph last attended a meeting on Oct. 18. According to the city’s charter, if a commissioner misses a city commission meeting for a period of 120 days, then the seat is automatically vacated. Joseph’s attorneys argued the 120-day mark starts from when he first missed a meeting, which would be Dec. 21. A meeting was not held last November.

But attorneys for North Miami Beach Commissioner Jay Chernoff, who brought the lawsuit against his colleague, argued the 120 days began from the last time Joseph attended a meeting.

Lopez criticized Joseph’s decision to not attend commission meetings. “The status quo should be to go to work, not sit and boycott,” he said.

Joseph, along with Commissioners McKenzie Fleurimond and Daniela Jean, had refused to attend meetings, citing their belief that Mayor Anthony DeFillipo actually lives in another city, which violates the city charter, and should vacate his seat.

READ MORE: Disturbed by behavior, judge orders North Miami Beach commissioners to attend meeting

There is a pending court case on DeFillipo’s residency, alleging he lives in the town of Davie.

Last week Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Valerie Manno Schurr ordered all North Miami Beach commissioners to attend the city’s March 21 commission meeting.

Chernoff said questions regarding DeFillipo’s residency shouldn’t determine whether a commissioner attends a meeting.

“You’re sworn to the seat, you should show up,” he said after the hearing.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami Beach, FL newsLocal Miami Beach, FL
Belen volleyball wins Jungle Queen event. Cypress Bay takes Silver title. Plus more results
Fort Lauderdale, FL5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Florida mother and daughter bought a house, 2 cars with a dementia patient’s $542,000
Cape Coral, FL18 hours ago
‘I never gave up’: Judge exonerates South Florida man in prison for nearly 35 years
Fort Lauderdale, FL12 hours ago
‘Message from heaven’: See what a Florida beach patrol officer found from Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers Beach, FL16 hours ago
The Miami Dolphins are Super Bowl contenders right now, and here is how they got there
Miami, FL17 hours ago
Jackie Kennedy’s ‘historic residence’ is now for sale — for $26.5 million. Take a look
Washington, DC11 hours ago
Puerto Rico dominates Nicaragua to open World Baseball Classic pool play in Miami
Miami, FL2 days ago
Underdog Israel seeking more World Baseball Classic magic, rallies to beat Nicaragua
Miami, FL1 day ago
Delta ticketing specialist gave out free flight tickets, feds say. Airline lost $447K
Minneapolis, MN19 hours ago
Combined no-hitter moves Puerto Rico closer to decisive showdown vs. Dominican Republic
Miami, FL8 hours ago
Employee crushed to death by 2 tons of cargo while aboard a ship in Florida, feds say
Panama City, FL13 hours ago
Big push to train workers for lucrative jobs in Miami’s growing technology arena
Miami, FL2 days ago
Pet zebra bites man’s arm off, then is shot and killed by deputies, Ohio sheriff says
Circleville, OH15 hours ago
Parachutist at Homestead air base suffers traumatic injury, Miami-Dade fire-rescue says
Homestead, FL18 hours ago
It’s hot out there, but a cold front is coming. Here’s how low it will go around Florida
Miami Gardens, FL2 days ago
21-year-old stabs sleeping man with kitchen knife she hid in bed, Pennsylvania cops say
Shippensburg, PA18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy