Iowa enters the 4th year of COVID

What are numbers like in Iowa?

Here's a look at the latest data from the state of Iowa and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Confirmed cases: An increase of 1,916 (compared to 1,731 last week) to 903,991 total.

An increase of 1,916 (compared to 1,731 last week) to 903,991 total. Deaths: An increase of 25 (compared to 29 reported last week) to 10,725 total.

An increase of 25 (compared to 29 reported last week) to 10,725 total. Hospitalizations: 152 (compared to 155 last week and 143 the week prior)

152 (compared to 155 last week and 143 the week prior) Patients in intensive care: 11 (compared to 9 the last two weekly report)

