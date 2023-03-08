'Something we could not pass up': USI men's basketball accepts CBI invitation

EVANSVILLE — After a week of deliberation following their first-round loss in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles have made their decision.

The season will continue.

USI announced Wednesday it has accepted a bid to the College Basketball Invitational to end its first year of Division I men's basketball. It had already received the invitation prior to the OVC tournament but Gouard let his players decide if they wanted to keep playing.

"To get the invite, I feel like it was something we could not pass up," Gouard told the Courier & Press. "I told our guys the other day that we continue to trend forward. They're still making history in the USI books with what they're doing. Now, this is just another mark in history that these young men are making with us playing in the first-ever postseason tournament at the Division I level."

The CBI will be played in Daytona Beach, Florida, from March 18-22 with a 16-team, single-elimination format. USI is the first team to publicly accept an invitation, so it’s unknown who it could compete against. The official bracket will be released Sunday night after the NCAA and NIT fields are complete.

It's for teams that are not selected (or eligible, in this case) for the NCAA tournament or the NIT that are also willing to pay a $27,500 entry fee to participate. The CBI is operated by The Gazelle Group, which runs a handful of basketball events: the Barstool Sports Invitational, Empire Classic, Gotham Classic, Legends Classic and Tribute Classic.

USI received $135,000 for participating in the Gotham Classic against Notre Dame, St. Bonaventure and Bowling Green. That tournament also guaranteed a CBI invitation for finishing with a record of .500 or better.

"That was a reason (to play in the Gotham Classic)," Gouard said. "We played Notre Dame, Saint Bonaventure and Bowling Green, so those opportunities are hard to pass up on, especially your first year at this level. That enhanced our opportunity to play."

USI (16-16) finished seventh in the OVC and lost in the first round of the conference tournament last Wednesday at Ford Center. The OVC ranked 29 out of 32 conferences this season, according to KenPom’s advanced metrics.

Following the tournament loss to SIUE, Gouard let the players decide if they wanted to play in the CBI. He said that decision was to make sure it was made in their best interests, especially with some injuries they picked up over the course of the season.

"At the end of the day, we have four special seniors in our program that have meant a lot to this program, and I wanted to make sure that they had something left in the tank," Gouard said. "We have the numbers, and once that was solidified, we accepted the bid."

They are set to lose most of their production once this season officially ends. Four of their five leading scorers will not return as Jelani Simmons, Trevor Lakes and Jacob Polakovich graduate while Tyler Henry intends to enter the transfer portal.

Isaiah Swope, who averaged a team-best 15.6 points, is only a sophomore and USI intends to build the roster around him.

"Very excited for our student-athletes to get the opportunity to see another day on the basketball court," Gouard said. "Things didn't go the way we wanted (in the OVC Tournament), so now we get a second crack at it. Exciting times at USI."

There's also a financial incentive for performing well as the CBI will distribute NIL funding. The winner will be awarded $25,000 while the runner-up will receive $10,000 and $2,500 goes to the other two semifinalists.

Most of the CBI winners have been mid-major teams. UNC-Wilmington took home the 2022 title to join Pepperdine, South Florida, North Texas and Wyoming among the last five championships. In 2015, Loyola (Chicago) won the CBI and then-coach Porter Moser credited it as the launching pad that vaulted the program to a Final Four run three years later.

Gouard said participating in the CBI will enhance USI "in so many ways." He said recruits have asked about the postseason — USI is not eligible for any other postseason tournaments until 2026-27 under current NCAA rules — so the opportunity of playing in one during this waiting period is a benefit.

"I think the main thing is, from a recruiting standpoint, I think this could help us out," Gouard said. "Guys are seeing the investment that our university is putting in our program until we can get past this four-year postseason ban as we transition to Division I."

He also said he hopes the invitation could give USI an upper hand on other programs that have recently made the jump to Division I. Merrimack won the Northeast Conference tournament on Tuesday but is ineligible for the NCAA Tournament, as was Bellarmine last season after winning the Atlantic Sun.

Gouard has plenty of postseason experience. He's been named conference and regional coach of the year at the Division II level and won a national championship as the D-II player of the year at USI in the 1990s. Those are all accomplishments he attributes to those around him: The players, coaching staff, everyone involved with the program.

He's still crediting his players and coaches now.

"It's all about the athletes," Gouard said. "As much as the postseason accomplishments are coming, from my standpoint, credit goes to the people around because, without them, we don't do what we're doing."