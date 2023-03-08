Open in App
Rochester, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Fish fry, comforting soups and food events

By Tracy Schuhmacher, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle,

5 days ago
Hello friends,

Have you been following the ROC Fish Fry Faceoff? This week brings the battles of the Elite 8.

I've been finding the project to be a lot of fun and some of the business owners have reached out to thank us for an increase in traffic. I'm always happy to hear that!

Have you tried any new-to-you fish fry spots over the past couple of weeks? If you have, email me at tracys@gannett.com and let me know what your experience has been.

And please take a minute to vote for your favorites!

Soup club

I find soup to be comforting at this time of year but I'm not a big fan of the canned stuff. That's why I joined the weekly soup club offered by Green Zebra Catering, at the corner of Culver and Atlantic, behind the former Sticky Lips. Each week owner Lindsay McGrail cooks up a different batch of soup for members to pick up by the quart; you can also add on six week of salad or naturally leavened bread from Jen's Artisan Bread.

I got all three, and if you join, my tip is to plan when you'll eat them. I often end up freezing some of the soup and bread. The bread in particular doesn't keep well, so you may want to divide it into halves or thirds and freezing some.

The next club starts March 16. The cost is $95 for six weeks of soup, and you can add the salad and bread for $50 apiece. It feels like a lot of money when you pay up front (for the record, I paid full price), but I figure it's on par with the cost of going to Panera. My favorite from the last club was the chicken noodle soup with ginger, and I loved her salad dressings as well as Jen's focaccia. It felt like someone's mom cooked for me during the winter doldrums.

She also offers a dinner club with a similar format; it starts March 15.

Events of the week

  • Tickets are on sale for The Secret Ingredient: A Benefit for The Commissary, a fundraiser for Rochester's only downtown kitchen incubator. From 6 to 9 p.m. March 31, attendees will meet more than 30 local chefs and entrepreneurs, sample culinary creations, tour the kitchen, experience live demos and sip libations to a backdrop of DJ Sweetheart on vinyl. It will be held in The Sibley Building, 250 E. Main Street. Tickets are $55.09 on Eventbrite. Read more about The Commissary here.
  • Author, playwright and screenwriter Marc Palmieri will deliver the keynote address at the 37th Annual Chocolate Ball on April 29, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Rochester. His memoir, She Danced with Lightning, chronicled life with his daughter, Anna, who was diagnosed with epilepsy at 5 months. Proceeds from the event fund the epilepsy programs and services of Empowering People’s Independence (EPI). The highlight of the event is an elaborate cake competition inspired by the theme of the event. Find information and buy tickets online at epiny.org.

Coming up

We're taking a look at what happened with RealEats, a Geneva meal delivery company that folded a few days ago. If you're a former customer or supplier, I'd love to talk to you. Please email me: tracys@gannett.com.

I'm compiling our annual article on where to go for Easter brunch. If you own or manage a restaurant hosting Easter brunch, please email me at tracys@gannett.com by early next week.

Scroll down for the latest food news, and I'll see you next week.

Tracy Schuhmacher, food, drink and culture reporter

If you like this newsletter, please share it with a friend or family member. If you would like to receive the weekly ROCFlavors newsletter, sign up here.

Our work isn't possible without D&C subscribers. If you are one, thank you. If you're not, please consider subscribing.

