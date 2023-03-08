The Butler Bulldogs will be without two starters for the opening round of the Big East tournament.

Center Manny Bates and point guard Eric Hunter Jr. will miss Wednesday's game against St. John's after failing to meet academic standards. Bates' status was questionable after he re-injured his shoulder in the regular season finale against Xavier. Hunter Jr. had started every game this season after transferring from Purdue.

Bates is second on the team in scoring at 11.6 points per game. His 5.5 rebounds per game lead the team. Hunter Jr. averages 8.2 points per game and is second on the team with 87 assists. Hunter Jr. is in his final year of eligibility. Bates transferred to Butler with two years of eligibility left.

With two starters out, one starter Ali Ali, is back after missing two games with concussion symptoms. D.J. Hughes is also back after missing a game with an illness. John-Michael Mulloy remains out with a foot injury. Mulloy has not played a game this season.

Bates addressed the issue on his Instragram account before the game.

"I've always set out to achieve my goals. However, this time I've fallen short by not meeting Butler's Academic Requirements of maintaining a B average for graduate studies," Bates said in the post.

As Bates noted, Butler graduate students must maintain a B average to be academically eligible. Both Bates and Hunter Jr. are graduate students at Butler.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Manny Bates, Eric Hunter Jr. (academics) out for Big East tourney opener vs. St. John's