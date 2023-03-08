'I'm still in shock': Will Ferrell surprises happy hour crowd, sings karaoke at Peoria bar

Guests at The Basket Case Pub in Peoria were in for a surprise Tuesday night when award-winning actor, producer and comedian Will Ferrell stopped by for a visit.

Owner Dannette Wheeler Rumsey posted a selfie with Ferrell on Facebook. While there, she said the actor sang “She’s a Lady” by himself and “I Got You Babe” with two others.

Wheeler Rumsey said she first learned about the planned visit last Saturday. She said a bartender spoke with a producer who was traveling with Ferrell for a documentary.

“I'm still in shock because I didn't believe it,” she said. “I thought it was some weird hoax.”

Realization sank in when Wheeler Rumsey said she learned Ferrell visited Indianapolis with a film crew. The actor also stopped by Maquet’s Rail House in Pekin on Tuesday.

But how did Ferrell connect with The Basket Case specifically? Wheeler Rumsey said a regular customer led the actor to the business.

Wheeler Rumsey said Ferrell arrived right around happy hour — which tends to be a busier time for The Basket Case. Due to the number of people at the bar, she said she got up on stage to make the announcement.

“‘We're all just gonna be on our best behavior like good Midwesterners are,’” she told guests, “and he walked in, and (their) jaws dropped. It was amazing and everybody started applauding.”

Ferrell was at The Basket Case for about an hour and a half, Wheeler Rumsey said. She described Ferrell as very polite, friendly and quiet. She said Ferrell talked with her for a couple of minutes about the bar and her family business, as Wheeler Rumsey said she has been part of the bar business for 36 years.

She said customers, as well as the actor, seemed to enjoy the visit. Customers followed Ferrell out to wave goodbye when it was time for the actor to leave, Wheeler Rumsey said.

Then, the posts started — which was followed by an onslaught of excitement from the community.

Wheeler Rumsey said the outside of The Basket Case quickly looked like a drive-through, as people came to try to meet the actor.

“Our phone at The Basket Case did not stop ringing all night,” she said. “The bartender just eventually started answering the phone, ‘Will’s gone.’”

For Wheeler Rumsey, the experience is still sinking in. She said she feels blessed that Ferrell stopped by. Even more heartwarming to Wheeler Rumsey, though, is the fact that a customer felt welcomed enough by the business to bring about the connection.

“It was incredible — probably once in a lifetime deal,” Wheeler Rumsey said.

