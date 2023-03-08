Open in App
Clay Township, MI
The Times Herald

Firefighters knock out blaze on Harsens Island

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald,

5 days ago

The fire that engulfed around six structures at the Old Club property on Harsens Island is out after crews from multiple jurisdictions responded Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was called in at 12:41 p.m.

Although the fire was extinguished within a couple of hours, Clay Township authorities reported hotspots were still being put out between 3 and 4 p.m. Some crews remained on scene after 6 p.m.

“It’s still under investigation," said Clay Fire Chief George Rose. "... I know there were some workers down here, working on one of the structures, so we’re going to check into that. We’re not sure what the cause was that started the fire at this time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVDxP_0lC4NpjV00

Rose said their department got help at the scene from what he called "the south water crew," also including fire crews from Algonac, Ira Township, and Marine City, as well as additional support from St. Clair Fire, Chesterfield Fire, and Richmond Fire.

The response included a few fireboats, officials said.

Rose said there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

He said he believed “the wind kind of contributed to the factor of" how the fire spread between five or six structures.

According to the St. Clair County register of deeds, the property in the area affected is owned by the Old Club, which is currently closed for the season. It stretches down the southernmost end of Harsens Island along the St. Clair River and Big Muscamoot Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EW8yS_0lC4NpjV00

A Clay Township police vehicle was at the Old Club entrance, 9900 S. Channel Drive, turning southbound traffic away from the area, shortly after 2 p.m.

Clay Township Police Chief Mike Koach said authorities intially closed the area because some sections of the property are narrow and connected only by small bridges, and with all the fire apparatuses on the scene, they were looking to prevent bottlenecks.

Harsens Island resident Janice Reha went to the Old Club site earlier Wednesday after she saw the smoke, arriving briefly before some authorities.

"They were huge," she said of the flames. "And billowing and billowing smoke. At first, I thought it was the phragmites burning."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUKVp_0lC4NpjV00

A private resort, Reha said the site was known for being very nice. She echoed the comments on the fire on social media, calling it a tragedy.

According to its website, the Old Club has a decades-old history of bringing families and boaters to the island. It was founded in the late 19th century following the formation of a hunting and fishing club by a group of Detroit sportsmen, and by 1940, the Old Club was reachable by car when a bridge connecting the property to Harsens Island was completed. The club was also reportedly a stop for passengers of the Great Lakes Steamer, the Tashmoo, on its route between Detroit and Port Huron.

Representatives of the Old Club couldn't be immediately reached on Wednesday.

Reporter McKenna Golat contributed to this report.

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmQ9g_0lC4NpjV00

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Firefighters knock out blaze on Harsens Island

