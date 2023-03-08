Hillsdale Local hosts open house tributes as district looks ahead to new facility

HAYESVILLE − Hillsdale Local Schools has a series of open houses planned in honor of district buildings before students move into a new facility for the 2023-'24 school year.

Three open house tributes are planned at the Ashland County facilities over the next several months, according to a news release from the district.

Ashland Memories:The end of the one-room school era

Sunday, April 23 from 2-4 p.m. at Hillsdale Middle School, 144 N. High St., Jeromesville;

from 2-4 p.m. at Hillsdale Middle School, 144 N. High St., Jeromesville; Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon, Hillsdale High School, 485 Township Road 1902, Jeromesville.

"The public is invited to tour the buildings, reminisce about walking through its halls, and enjoy memorabilia," the release states. "Perhaps an alumnus will cross paths with a former kindergarten teacher, too."

The Hayesville building was constructed in 1928, according to the district. An addition was completed in 1956.

Prior to the Hayesville and Jeromesville consolidation in 1961, Panthers was the Hayesville Local mascot with orange and black as the school colors, the release states.

Hayesville and Mifflin had previously consolidated during the 1930s.