Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
The Detroit Free Press

Stay or Go: What should Detroit Lions do with key 2023 free agents? Vote now

By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDl2z_0lC4LvxR00

The Detroit Lions have plenty of decisions to make this offseason, as they prepare for Year 3 of the Dan Campbell-Brad Holmes era. They must keep the momentum trending upwards after an 8-2 finish to the 2022 season, and have plenty of ammo with cap space and two first-round picks to do so.

It all officially begins next Wednesday, March 15, with the start of the new league year and NFL free agency 2023. (Players cut by their previous team can sign anytime.)

What fan doesn't like to play general manager of their favorite team?

We're giving you — the fans — the power to make the call.

What should the Lions do with their 15 pending unrestricted free agents?

Vote below and check back Monday for a new story on the results.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Detroit Lions fans have spoken on NFL free agency: Here's the player they want most
Detroit, MI17 hours ago
Detroit Lions sign CB Cam Sutton in NFL free agency: 'The smartest player I ever coached'
Detroit, MI15 hours ago
Why Detroit Lions are bringing back top tackler Alex Anzalone on a new 3-year contract
Detroit, MI12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lions DT Isaiah Buggs signs 2-year extension: 'We’re going to build something great here'
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
Detroit Lions re-sign Craig Reynolds, tender contracts to 5 exclusive rights free agents
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
Flint Powers Catholic wins 1st hockey title in 8th try with 3-2 win over E. Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Voucher program can help low-income Michigan families get housing — but using it isn't easy
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Michigan hockey hammers Ohio State, 7-3, at home to return to Big Ten tournament final
Columbus, OH2 days ago
NFL free agency rumors 2023: Live updates on Detroit Lions, all signings and trades
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
Michigan high school hockey finals: Brother Rice's rally stuns Byron Center for D2 title
Byron Center, MI2 days ago
Parker Meadows keeps crushing, Matt Manning crumbles in Detroit Tigers' 16-7 win vs. Braves
Detroit, MI2 days ago
After Week 18 heartbreak, Detroit Lions want NFL to allow challenges on personal foul penalties
Detroit, MI10 hours ago
Drake headed to Little Caesars Arena in July for It's All a Blur Tour
Detroit, MI21 hours ago
Duque Hebbert agrees to contract with Detroit Tigers after striking out MLB stars in WBC
Detroit, MI6 hours ago
How 2-time Michigan opioid dealer convinced a judge to show some mercy
Southfield, MI2 days ago
Troy dealer is among first to install money-saving battery for EV charging
Troy, MI2 days ago
Detroit Pistons snap 11-game losing streak with 117-97 win over Indiana Pacers
Detroit, MI8 hours ago
Scouting Michigan State basketball's NCAA tournament first-round game vs. USC
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Detroit boxing, once a bustling scene, trying to regain buzz
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Detroit Red Wings show fight but fall to NHL-best Bruins, 3-2, in Boston
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Part of I-94 closes near Ann Arbor following bridge damage
Ann Arbor, MI13 hours ago
🏀 It's March Madness time
Detroit, MI23 hours ago
Opinion: I'm an MSU student. 1 month after shooting, we're still healing
East Lansing, MI22 hours ago
Detroit Pistons show fight, run out of gas vs. Pacers, 121-115; losing streak hits 11
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Opinion: Former Detroit police chief proposes path to stem tide of police violence
Detroit, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy