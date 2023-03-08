Stay or Go: What should Detroit Lions do with key 2023 free agents? Vote now

The Detroit Lions have plenty of decisions to make this offseason, as they prepare for Year 3 of the Dan Campbell-Brad Holmes era. They must keep the momentum trending upwards after an 8-2 finish to the 2022 season, and have plenty of ammo with cap space and two first-round picks to do so.

It all officially begins next Wednesday, March 15, with the start of the new league year and NFL free agency 2023. (Players cut by their previous team can sign anytime.)

What fan doesn't like to play general manager of their favorite team?

We're giving you — the fans — the power to make the call.

What should the Lions do with their 15 pending unrestricted free agents?

Vote below and check back Monday for a new story on the results.